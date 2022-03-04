Tennis: Alcantara, Canadian partner reach Egypt doubles final

Francis Casey Alcantara at the Sacramento Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) 25K Tournament in 2021. Photo courtesy of Francis Casey Alcantara on Instagram.

Filipino Francis Casey Alcantara and Canadian Kelsey Stevenson made it to the doubles final of the M15 Sharm ElSheikh tournament in Egypt after posting a 7-6(4), 6-2 win over Wei-De Lin and Bang Shuo Yin of Chinese Taipei on Friday.



Alcantara and Stevenson are the No. 2 seeds, while Lin and Yin are wildcards in the Egyptian Futures tournament of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) men’s world tennis tour.

Their semifinal clash on Court 5 at Soho Square, which lasted for one hour and 15 minutes, began with a tight first set.

Both teams held serve until the eighth game, where Alcantara and Stevenson seized a break opportunity to serve for the set at 5-3.

Lin and Yin replied with a break in the next game despite Alcantara and Stevenson having set point.

The opening set reached 6-6, resulting in a neck-and-neck tiebreak that only saw a mini break in the 10th game.

This gave Alcantara and Stevenson two set points at 6-4. They secured the first set in the next point, 7-6(4).

The second set was leveled at 2-2 until Alcantara and Stevenson broke serve to gain a 3-2 lead.

They held a love service game then broke serve once more, catching up to deuce after being down 0-40, to widen their lead to 5-2.

As they were serving for the set, they overcame a double fault, notched 3 match points, and sealed the match, 6-2.

In the final, the Filipino-Canadian tandem will face either top seeds Francesco Vilardo and Samuel Vincent Ruggeri of Italy or Kirill Mishkin and Vitali Shvets of Russia.

Alcantara and Stevenson kicked off their M15 Sharm ElSheikh campaign with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Marco Miceli and Roberto Miceli of Italy in the first round.

They followed this up with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Cesar Bourgois of France and Loic Cloes of Belgium in the quarterfinals.

Alcantara, 30, is a doubles specialist who won the men’s doubles gold medal at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games with Jeson Patrombon. He is currently the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) doubles No. 655, with a career-high ranking of No. 257 in 2018.

His Australian Open junior boys’ doubles crown in 2009 with Cheng-Peng Hsieh of Chinese Taipei made Alcantara the first Filipino grand slam champion.