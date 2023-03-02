Tenorio assures fans he's coming back for 'Ironman 2'

Ginebra's LA Tenorio. File photo/PBA images

Barangay Ginebra star LA Tenorio said he considers his long streak of PBA games a "blessing."

A groin injury forced Tenorio to miss the game, thereby halting his record run of 744 consecutive games -- the longest in PBA history.

The "Tinyente" took to social media to thank everyone who recognized his effort to play in each game since he entered the PBA in 2006.

"Seventeen straight years playing in the PBA is truly a great blessing for me and my family. I am truly grateful to God for giving me that strength to play 744 straight games in front of millions of Filipinos all over the world," he said on Twitter.

"But streaks are bound to end eventually and sad to say it started last game. To all PBA fans and of course Ginebra fans, thank you sa lahat ng prayers and nice messages ninyo."

Tenorio also assured his fans he will be back soon, hinting that he will continue what he started.

"I am not retiring yet. Katatapos lang ng Ironman 1. Ironman 2 is still coming," said the Ginebra star.

Earlier, his coach Tim Cone admitted he was saddened to see Tenorio’s streak of consecutive games end on Wednesday night when the veteran playmaker sat out their game against Meralco.

“That was devastating to LA,” said Cone following their 112-107 win over the Bolts. ”But all good things come to an end.”

“It’s the end of an era. But it’s not the end of LA; he’s going to be back. We’re keeping his spot for him.”