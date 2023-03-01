AMC-Cotabato completed a dominant sweep of National University-Archipelago Builders in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Jau Umandal had a superb all-around performance to power the returning AMC-Cotabato to a dominant 25-23, 25-15, 25-20 sweep of National University-Archipelago Builders in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena on Wednesday.

Umandal dropped 20 points on 16 attacks and four aces as he steered the Cotabato Spikers to joint third with the Iloilo D’Navigators behind the unbeaten Cignal HD Spikers (7-0) and the Imus AJAA Spikers (5-2). He also produced 12 excellent receptions and six excellent digs to cap his stellar play.

It was the fourth straight win for AMC-Cotabato.

Wewe Medina converted 10 attacks for 11 points while Madz Gampong and Rex Intal contributed seven points each for the Cotabato Spikers, who also drew 12 excellent sets from Cian Silang had 12 excellent sets and eight receptions and six digs from libero Vince Lorenzo.

"Malaki yung improvement ng team pero kailangan pa ng konting polishing. Medyo rough pa yung execution namin," said assistant coach Benjamin Mape.

"We also improved on our blocking at na-minimize yung errors. Yung depensa dapat ma-improve pa para mas maganda yung preparation," he added.

Jan Abanilla unloaded 11 points, including kills, four blocks and two aces for the defending champion and overhauled NU Volley Hitters, who fell to 0-5. Abanilla also made six excellent digs and five excellent receptions.

Earlier, Army marked its 126th founding anniversary with a hard-fought five-set escape over AFP Olympics rival Air Force, 23-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-22, 20-18.