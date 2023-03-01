MANILA -- The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang community mourned the death of long-time shoutcaster and streamer Rob Luna, who died Tuesday evening.

Luna's death was confirmed by ULVL Productions, where he works as its production manager. ULVL Productions is responsible for casting popular amateur competitions such as Juicy Legends, and more.

"It is with great sadness to announce that our Production Manager, our brother, Rob Luna, passed away peacefully on February 28," the production company announced.

"We want to honor his incredible life and contribution, not just to the Esports industry, but most importantly, to the people of ULVL Productions. More than just being the Production Manager of ULVL since 2021, he was a brother to the management and a father to the staff."

Luna made his professional casting debut in the Tagalog cast of MPL Philippines Season 4, and had also casted in MPL Philippines Season 7, and international tournaments such as the ML:BB Southeast Asian Cup and the M2 World Championships.

Shoutcasters such as Neil "Midnight" De Guzman and Caisam "Wolf" Nopueto paid tribute to the shoutcaster, switching their profile pictures to black as they mourned the death of a colleague.

"Never ka nang husga, andyan ka lagi para sa mga tao. Ipagpapatuloy namin lahat para sayo," Midnight said in a Facebook post.

TNC Pro Team described Luna as "a true icon and a visionary whose talents and contributions transcended in the ML community."

Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse of Blacklist International recounted the last time he talked to Luna.

"RIP boss Rob Luna, heto huling usap natin. Dami pa nating napag-meetingan, sayang hindi natin matutuloy," he lamented, as he shared a video Luna took of him last October.

Long-time ML:BB player Billy "Z4pnu" Alfonso also mourned his death.

"Nakaka-kilabot tumataas balahibo ko. Mahal ka namin brother," Z4pnu said.

After his stint in the professional scene, Luna has started mentoring up and coming esports talents, and has continued casting in several amateur tournaments.