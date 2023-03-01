Former UP star Carl Tamayo in practice with the Ryukyu Golden Kings. (c) B.LEAGUE/Ryukyu

Former University of the Philippines (UP) star Carl Tamayo may make his debut for the Ryukyu Golden Kings on Thursday, when they play the San Miguel Beermen in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week.

Ryukyu on Tuesday announced that Tamayo has completed his registration with the B.League and will thus be available for selection when they open their EASL campaign against the Beermen in Utsunomiya.

"Match entry [against San Miguel] is possible," the Golden Kings said on their website. "His home debut will be against the Taipei Fubon Braves on Saturday, March 4th."

Tamayo, 22, opted to leave the Fighting Maroons after just two seasons to turn professional, and signed with Ryukyu after their campaign in UAAP Season 85. He was the league's Rookie of the Year in Season 84, where he helped the Fighting Maroons win the men's basketball championship.

A mainstay of the Gilas Pilipinas program, Tamayo earned Mythical Team honors in Season 85 but UP's reign as champions was ended by Ateneo de Manila University.

"I'm very excited. It's my first pro debut in the EASL, and I'm very excited. I really prepared myself for this moment. I'm very happy to play with my teammates, to represent the Kings," Tamayo said ahead of his possible EASL debut.

If he does play, it will be a special moment for Tamayo as he gets to make his debut against some of his idols. The Beermen earned the right to play in the EASL after winning the PBA Philippine Cup last year. Also representing the country are runners-up TNT Tropang GIGA.

"I'm very excited, because some of the players there, I really look up to. Some of them are my inspiration, why I'm playing basketball. I think it will be great competition against us," said Tamayo.

"It's gonna be challenging for us, because they're a great team. Filipino players are very good at basketball, so I think we just have to prepare and compete to get the win against SMB. I'm pretty excited to play against my countrymen," he added.

As for his contributions inside the court, Tamayo said he will stick to his strengths and follow the instructions of the Ryukyu coaching staff.

"I'm just gonna express my game, try to help the team to win the game. I think the strength that I have is I can spread the floor, I can play defense against small guards. Yeah, I think I'm just gonna express my game to help the team win the game," said the former UP standout.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: