MANILA, Philippines -- The Filipino Basketball League (Filbasket) continues to build momentum leading to its second tournament that is slated to tip off on March 15.

The upstart league, launched in October 2021, is now officially a professional outfit.

This, after Filbasket commissioner Jai Reyes and Sta. Lucia Realtors head Buddy Encarnado met with Games and Amusements Board (GAB) chairman Baham Mitra and commissioner Eduard Trinidad last week. After a fruitful discussion on the requirements needed to become professional, GAB gave its blessing for Filbasket to become a proper pay-for-play league.

"We thank Mr. Mitra for his support as Filbasket makes this transition," said Reyes.

"Mr. Mitra understands that it's in the best interests of the clubs, the players, fans, and Philippine basketball as a whole if we make this shift. I cannot thank him enough for his invaluable guidance throughout this process," added Reyes.

Reyes previously told ABS-CBN News that they apologized to GAB and Mitra for the "misunderstanding" during their inaugural campaign last year.

The agency had issued a cease and desist order against the league for alleged violations of Presidential Decree No. 871, or the law placing professional basketball under the supervision and regulation of GAB.

"Chairman Mitra's vision on fair competition to encourage better and progressive leagues are very much aligned with Filbasket's foundation," said Reyes.

New teams are being added to the roster for the summer competition, including Malaysian side KL Aseel.

The Kuala Lumpur-based team recently finished second to NS Matrix in the inaugural Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Basketball Invitational Tournament held last December in the Malaysian state of Negeri Sembilan.

KL Aseel will be bolstered by Malaysian national team players as well as reinforcements from NS Matrix.

"We are so excited to have KL Aseel over. I know that Malaysia is a proud hoops nation and their guys have game. It will be great to see them matchup against our talented Filipino players," said Reyes.

Also confirming their participation will be the Nueva Ecija AgriHeroes. The Central Luzon outfit will be led by coach Jerson Cabiltes, who was at the helm when AICC-Manila lifted the Filbasket trophy last November.

The team that AICC defeated in the finals, San Juan Knights - Go For Gold, is also joining the fray. The Jinggoy Estrada-backed side will be eager to go one further and snap off the title this time.

The league also announced that a storied name in Philippine basketball will be making its return through Filbasket. The Tanduay Rum Masters are returning to a professional league after 21 years, bringing the total of participants to 12 teams.

The 12 squads will play in a single round-robin tournament followed by a knockout stage.

Unlike last year's Filbasket, which was held in a bubble in Subic, the dwindling numbers of COVID-19 infections plus a possible return to a less restrictive alert level means games can be held in several arenas in and around Metro Manila.

The league will nonetheless follow protocols and conduct regular testing to ensure the safety of all involved.