MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University-Diliman pulled off a 25-5, 25-9, 25-8 victory over De La Salle-Zobel to open the second round on a high note in the UAAP Season 85 high school boys volleyball tournament Tuesday at the Paco Arena.

The Baby Tamaraws took the solo lead with a 6-1 record.

University of the East, which topped the first round with a 5-1 card, drew a second round opening bye.

Reigning boys titlist Nazareth School of National University made short work of Ateneo, 25-11, 25-5, 25-9, while UST topped Adamson, 25-18, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19, as the two teams improved to 5-2 in joint third.

The Baby Falcons dropped to 2-5, three games behind the Bullpups and the Junior Golden Spikers.

The Blue Eagles and the Junior Green Spikers, meanwhile, fell to 1-6 and 0-7 records, respectively.