Tennis: Dubai victory lifts Krejcikova into WTA Top 20

Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic celebrates during the final match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis WTA Championships 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 25 February 2023. Yoshua Arias, EPA-EFE.

PARIS, France -- Barbora Krejcikova was rewarded for her victory in Dubai, where she beat the top three players in the world, with a return to the Top 20 after climbing 14 places in the new WTA rankings released on Monday.

The 27-year-old Czech, who won the French Open in 2021, is up to No. 16 following her remarkable performance in Dubai.

In successive matches, she came back from losing the first set 6-0 to defeat world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the quarterfinals, the American world No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the semis and then, in straight sets, Iga Swiatek in the final.

It is a welcome return to the higher echelons of the game for Krejcikova who a year ago was ranked No. 2.

In spite of the defeat Swiatek remains the No. 1 by a clear margin.

Liudmila Samsonova (12th) and Beatriz Haddad (13th) swap places while Ekaterina Alexandrova (18th) and the Romanian Simona Halep, the former world No. 1, now 19th, slip two spots.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Halep has not played since losing to qualifier Daria Snigur in the first round of last year's US Open. In October she was provisionally suspended for a positive drugs test.

Rankings (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 10585 pts

2. Aryna Sabalenka 6100

3. Jessica Pegula (USA) 5495

4. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 4921

5. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4835

6. Cori Gauff (USA) 4251

7. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3451

8. Daria Kasatkina 3375

9. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3360

10. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2935

11. Veronika Kudermetova 2620

12. Liudmila Samsonova 2301 (+1)

13. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2256 (-1)

14. Victoria Azarenka 2237

15. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2227

16. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 2205 (+14)

17. Karolína Plískova (CZE) 2045 (+1)

18. Ekaterina Alexandrova 2030 (-2)

19. Simona Halep (ROM) 1955 (-2)

20. Madison Keys (USA) 1857 (+3)

