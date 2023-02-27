Ryan Monteclaro (L) is now the new head coach of the Adamson Lady Falcons. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University on Monday announced that Ryan Monteclaro is now the head coach of its women's basketball team.

Monteclaro played for the Soaring Falcons from 2010 to 2014 and currently coaches the J&T Express squad in the PBA's 3x3 competition.

"I am happy and excited to be back in Adamson. This is a great opportunity and a privilege to work for Adamson. There is no guarantee, but we will surely work for it," said Monteclaro in an interview posted on the school website.

Monteclaro will take the place of Brian Gorospe, who was the Lady Falcons' interim coach in UAAP Season 85. Adamson finished sixth in the women's basketball tournament with a 5-9 win-loss record.

"For me, it has come full circle. When they asked me [if I am] ready to coach Adamson, sabi ko I'm always ready to coach [Adamson]. Ever since my playing years, loyal ako sa Adamson," Monteclaro said.

Monteclaro revealed that he plans to tap Anton Altamirano, Matthew Sia, Cayrone Jarett Lim, and Kath Araja for his coaching staff, with other Adamson alumni expected to be of help as well.

He will take over an Adamson squad that features Mythical Team member Victoria Adeshina, who averaged 13.71 points and 11.57 rebounds per game in Season 85.

"Expect us not just to be a better team but a fighting team because we're going to work as hard as we can to bring glory and honor to Adamson and the Lady Falcons basketball team," Monteclaro assured.

