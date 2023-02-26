DO OR DIE TIME FOR @teamsecret!



Team Secret fell short of qualifying for the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) LOCK//IN quarterfinals after absorbing a 2-0 sweep against Ukrainian squad Natus Vincere, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday (early Sunday morning in the Philippines.)

Team Secret took the first four rounds. As Turkish national Mehmet Yağız "cned" İpek went on fire with operator kills, that's when things started going south for the all-Filipino squad.

From Team Secret taking full control of the first four rounds, NaVi forced a deadlock at the half, 6-6, as the Pinoys struggled economically.

After the switch, Team Secret seemed to show signs of life when it defused the spikes in rounds 13 and 14.

But after that, it was all NaVi, who drew seven rounds unanswered to win in Team Secret's comfort map.

Shaking things up, Team Secret went for a double controller composition, but crumbled in Pearl, conceding 13-4, as NaVi rode the momentum of their comeback Icebox win.

Team Secret is going home with $10,000 (P545,000), after ending the tournament at 9th to 16th place.