MANILA, Philippines -- “I think kung ako 'yung parents ni Dyrx, nagtatatalon ako.”

This was the proud statement of FEU head coach Rei Diaz Jr. said after his rookie, Zhydryx Saavedra, turned heads on his UAAP Men’s Volleyball debut.

The FEU Diliman product racked up 14 attacks and a block in the Tamaraws’ straight-set victory against the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

For his part, Saavedra was just returning the trust and confidence that his coaches and teammates have given him.

“Thankful po talaga ako kasi sila rin po nagbigay sa’kin ng lakas, nag-inspire sa’kin na mas gandahan ko yung laro ko,” the rookie hitter shared in an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN.

The Iloilo native also revealed that there was no secret or extra work behind his stellar debut, but rather that it was the team’s unity that helped him introduce himself on the collegiate stage.

“Wala naman pong individual preparedness. Mas yung gagawa kami ng isang bagay na lahat kami sama-sama. Example, kakain, sabay-sabay matulog, kapag may pinagmeetingan sama-sama at nage-enjoy po kami,” Saavedra bared.

But even before his impressive UAAP Season 85 debut, Saavedra already made noise during the preseason.

He dropped 20 points against the Fighting Maroons and 19 points versus the Perpetual Help System DALTA during the 2022 V-League Collegiate Challenge.

When asked about Saavedra’s growth during the preseason, Diaz Jr. can’t help but be proud of his prized rookie.

“Tingin ko yung actions ‘di ko masyadong mapapaliwanag.Yung actions niya, yung numbers na meron siya ngayon, ‘yan na si Zhydryz Saavedra.”

