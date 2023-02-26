TNT celebrates after completing a Grand Slam in the PBA 3x3 Season 2. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Talk 'N Text seized the Third Conference title to claim a historic grand slam in Season 2 of the PBA 3x3 on Sunday at Robinsons Place Las Pinas.

The Tropang GIGA did it by beating the San Miguel Beermen, 21-18, in the finale.

Lervin Flores barreled his way to score 11 points on top of five rebounds while Almond Vosotros fired seven points spiked by two 2-points. Ping Exciminiano added three markers.

"Sa basketball, iilan lang ang nabibigyan ng chance na maka-grand slam kaya sobrang special ito," said Coach Mau Belen.

TNT pocketed P750,000 for the title win for a total of four straight conference championships dating back to the Third Conference of Season 1.

Meanwhile, Barangay Ginebra joined the two in the podium after beating J&T Express, 21-18.