San Miguel Beer will finally be able to field replacement import Shabazz Muhammad when they take on Magnolia on Sunday.

Muhammad, who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA, will replace Orlando Johnson when the the two powerhouse teams battle at Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

The Beermen are looking to stretch their 2-game streak for a 5-3 record and move a step closer to the top 4 in the standings.

SMB coach Leo Austria said it is hard to overlook Muhammad's credentials despite having Johnson at their disposal.



"First ang tinitignan namin is how to improve. Going to the playoffs it's a different matter," he said in PBA.ph.

"If you are in the Top 4, you have the luxury of twice-to-beat (in the quarterfinals). If you're in the bottom (fifth to eighth), twice to beat ang kalaban mo. So every player na magiging available who could beef up the team (is welcome)."

San Miguel so far had three imports this conference after starting with Brandon Brown.

Aside from his stint in the NBA, Muhammad also suited up for the Shanxi Loongs and the Shenzhen Aviators in China.

The Hotshots, meanwhile, are seeking a rebound from a 101-103 loss to NorthPort that snapped their win streak to 6 games.