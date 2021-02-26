Kyrie Irving: NBA should change logo to Kobe

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is leading the charge to compel the NBA to change its shield logo to Kobe Bryant, and he has the backing of the late great's widow, Vanessa Bryant.

In a post to his Instagram page Wednesday, Irving presented an image of Kobe overlayed on the NBA shield, ostensibly his choice to supplant the silhouette image modeled after Jerry West, used as the NBA logo since 1969.

Irving's caption read: "Gotta Happen, idc what anyone says. BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE."

Vanessa Bryant responded with "love this. @KyrieIrving."

Also, a change.org petition has garnered 3.2 million signatures since early 2020.

West has supported changing the logo in the past, lifting up Michael Jordan in a 2015 interview.

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

