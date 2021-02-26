In beach volleyball’s return, Abanse Negrense dominates Day 1 of PSL Challenge Cup

The Abanse Negrense teams dominated the first day of competition of the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup at the sand courts of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority in Zambales Friday.

Abanse Teams A and B racked up 2 victories each to lead their respective pools, which included the fancied Sta. Lucia teams.

In the final game of the day, Jennifer Cosas and Gelimae Villanueva of Abanse B took down Sta. Lucia A's DM Demontano and Jackie Estoquia 6-21, 21-14, 15-11.

“'Yung receive namin nag-adjust po kami tsaka 'yung setting . . . Opensa po," Cosas said.

“Honored po na maging part po kami nitong PSL bubble. Worth it po.”

Abanse A's Alexa Polidario and Erjane Magdato also beat Sta. Lucia B's Bang Pineda and Jonah Sabete 21-14, 21-12.

Also competing are F2 Logistics, United Auctioneers, Inc. and Toby Sports. Kennedy Solar Energy-PetroGazz is as a guest team.

The PSL Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup is the first volleyball event to take place in the pandemic era.

