Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - RSG Slate Philippines on Saturday regained composure as they swept TNC Pro Team, who are still winless in MPL Season 11 held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

RSG Slate, on Friday evening, absorbed a 0-2 loss against Omega, who gained their first win of the season.

Dylan “Light” Catipon delivered the final blow with a crucial pick-off that lead to a team fight, just as TNC showed some signs of life.

Light racked up 13 assists in the sweep-clinching game.

The MPL Season 9 MVP was also instrumental in RSG Slate’s Game 1 win, Dishing out 15 assists using Franco.

Eman “EMANN” Sangco, who was instrumental in dealing damage, had 8 kills on top of four dimes.

TNC, which decided on sticking to its 5-man setup this time around, are at the bottom of the standings at 8th place.

TNC will try to nab their first win as they face Bren Esports on Sunday. RSG Slate will next face Bren Esports, on a separate match next week.