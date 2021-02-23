Taguig joins WNBL, invites free agents to try out

WNBL Executive Vice President Rhose Montreal is joined by Vice President for Basketball Operations Edward Aquino and Bing Victoria, the head coach and co-owner of the Taguig Lady Generals. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Taguig Lady Generals will be the sixth team of the Women's National Basketball League, it was announced on Monday ahead of the WNBL's first season as a professional outfit.

The Lady Generals join the Glutagence Glow Boosters, the Pacific Water Queens, the Parañaque Lady Aces, the STAN-Quezon Lady Spartans, and the Philippine Navy Lady Sailors in the trailblazing league.

The team will be coached by Bing Victoria, also a co-owner. He represents Taguig City Mayor Edgardo Cayetano, who owns the team.

Victoria met with WNBL executive vice president Rhose Montreal and vice president for basketball operations Edward Aquino on Monday to formalize their entry to the league.

On the same day, the Lady Generals announced that they are inviting all free agents for a virtual try out. They are encouraged to send their highlights and game tape to rmr818trading@gmail.com.

A physical tryout will be scheduled once the team's proposed venue is approved by the Games and Amusements Board.

According to Montreal, there are over 70 players who went undrafted from the inaugural WNBL Draft, all of whom are now free agents and can sign with any team -- including Taguig.

