Jalen Green scores 21 in Ignite's loss to Long Island

Jalen Green (4) of Team Ignite looks on during the game against the Erie BayHawks in this February 17, 2021 file photo. Juan Ocampo, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

An efficient scoring performance from Filipino-American guard Jalen Green was not enough, as Team Ignite absorbed a 109-97 defeat against the Long Island Nets in the NBA G League, Monday at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Green led Ignite with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting, making five of his six attempts from long distance. He also had four rebounds and three steals in a losing effort.

Jonathan Kuminga added 10 points, but made just three of 11 field goals. Brandon Ashley (16 points) and Donta Hall (15 points, 12 rebounds) also reached double figures.

But playing in the second night of a back-to-back, Ignite fell behind by nine points at the half, 54-45, and were never able to put together a big enough run to make up the deficit.

"We didn't have any juice. Basically, that's what it came down to," Ignite coach Brian Shaw said after the game.

"We have to figure out a way to generate our own energy on the second night of back to backs. We gotta find our way," he added. "We were flat from the jump."

Ignite dropped to 5-3, while Long Island grabbed their third win of the G League season.

Jeremiah Martin led Long Island with 24 points and eight assists.

Ignite has a one-day break before returning to action against the Memphis Hustle.