PBA: NorthPort takes down TerraFirma for first win

Robert Bolick of NorthPort soars for a layup against TerraFirma in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The NorthPort Batang Pier recorded their first win of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup after outlasting TerraFirma Dyip, 115-100, on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena.

Kevin Murphy led the Batang Pier with 28 points and nine rebounds, while Robert Bolick came off the bench to put up 26 points, nine boards, and six assists. Joshua Munzon added 17 points.

The Batang Pier gave a triumphant welcome to veteran forward Arwind Santos, who saw action for the first time in the conference after undergoing a knee procedure.

Coach Bonnie Tan was delighted that his wards were able to address their issues when it comes to closing games. He said he has his veterans to thank for that.

"If you evaluate 'yung endgame, nag-step up 'yung experienced players natin -- 'yung captain ball Jeff Chan at point guard na si Robert Bolick. 'Yun ang nag-close out ng game at nadala tayo sa panalo," he said.

He expects the Batang Pier to gradually improve further, especially when Bolick and Santos regain their timing.

"I-consider natin na Robert Bolick just got back. This is his third game pa lang, Arwind Santos his first game pa lang. 'Yung import ganun din. Konting time lang, we should be more competitive sa next games natin," said Tan.

NorthPort lost its first six games in the Governors' Cup before Wednesday's breakthrough.

"(I gave a) sigh of relief that nakuha ang first win, sana may next one pa. Players ang naglalaro, sila ang nagpanalo ng game na ito," he said.

TerraFirma, for its part, dropped to 2-7 -- its fourth loss in a row. Import Jordan Williams had 25 points, while Juami Tiongson scored 18 for the Dyip.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.