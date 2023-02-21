TNT's Kelly Williams in action against San Miguel in the PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Kelly Williams turned back the clock last Sunday when he helped the TNT Tropang GIGA pull off a 105-103 squeaker over the San Miguel Beermen in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup.

In a battle of the league's best teams, the Tropang GIGA emerged triumphant, thanks to Calvin Oftana's game-winning putback at the buzzer. TNT improved their record to 8-1 to take the top spot in the league standings.

While Oftana was the hero, it was Williams who earned Player of the Game honors, thanks to his tireless work on defense against San Miguel center June Mar Fajardo. The 41-year-old Williams kept Fajardo in check, as the six-time Most Valuable Player managed just 12 points in 29 foul-plagued minutes.

Fajardo also had 13 rebounds but was kept off the floor in the final possession, and Oftana out-worked CJ Perez and Rodney Brondial for the crucial rebound that led to his game-winning layup.

"Kelly tonight was huge. No doubt, he's the best player of the game," TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa said after the game. "He scored some buckets with us but more than that, we know that Kelly, when it's June Mar, oh man. He forgets that he's 41."

"He thinks that he's 21 years old. And I love that. I love the competitiveness of Kelly when it's June Mar," he added.

Not only did Williams lead the defensive charge on Fajardo, he also contributed 16 points, three rebounds, and two assists in a 32-minute stint.

For the former PBA MVP, defending a player of Fajardo's caliber is all about preparation and having the right mindset.

"When you play against the greats, the night before, you already have to start getting your mind right. Obviously June Mar is one of the, if not the, one of the greatest to play here. Definitely one of my hardest challenges," he said.

"So I make sure I get extra rest and get a good meal, calm my mind and get ready for war. I think that's any player. Any player knows, when we're at the top, every team that played against us brought their A-game for that conference. So, it's the same for individuals," he added.

There will be no rest for Williams as he is now set to join Fajardo in Gilas Pilipinas. The veteran was called up to the national team pool amid manpower woes, with Japeth Aguilar, Kai Sotto, and naturalized center Ange Kouame begging off for various reasons.

