F2 Logistics head coach Regine Diego talks with team captain Aby Marano during their PVL All-Filipino Conference game against Creamline. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- F2 Logistics head coach Regine Diego is not too worried about her team's slow starts in the ongoing Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference, even with the Cargo Movers now having played two five-set affairs.

The Cargo Movers won both matches: they pulled off a 25-22, 25-21, 14-25, 20-25, 16-14 triumph over PLDT in their first game despite squandering a two-set advantage. Last Saturday, they completed a stunning comeback to hand Creamline its first loss, 23-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 16-14.

After their emotional win over the Cool Smashers, Diego acknowledged that their tendency to be stretched to five-setters is an issue -- but not one that she is panicking about at the moment.

"Eventually, kung makukuha namin, unti-unti, one step at a time. 'Di naman overnight lahat ng changes," assured the coach, who is in her first conference in charge of the Cargo Movers.

"Wala namang ganun. Kailangan may process at 'yun 'yung mas masarap na journey sa dulo," she added.

For Diego, it is a good sign that they won both of their five-set matches. Against Creamline in particular, the Cargo Movers displayed their maturity in saving two match points and coming up with the biggest plays in the closing stretch.

"I think sa lahat ng teams dito sa PVL, kami 'yung pinaka-mature, kaya mas lumalaban sa gipit," said Diego.

Kianna Dy recovered from a rocky start to put F2 Logistics at match point when she blocked a Michele Gumabao attack, and Ivy Lacsina's service ace completed their rally.

Nonetheless, Diego said the Cargo Movers would benefit from starting better and not waiting until the fourth and fifth sets to gain a sense of urgency.

"Kailangan ko pilitin pa 'yung mga players na 'to kasi 'di pwede maging complacent. Kailangan ko pa sila i-push para mabilis mag-start at matapos agad 'yung game. We have to be more energetic pagpasok pa lang. 'Di pwede maghintay ng fifth set para manalo," she stressed.

F2 improved to 3-1 in the conference by beating Creamline and Diego hopes they can carry the momentum of that win against Cignal HD on Saturday.

"This game is a good start. Sana ito 'yung mag-ignite ng fire sa loob ng players na ay, kailangan pala ganito. This is how it should be," the coach said.