Elma Muros Posadas at the 2nd Siklab Sports Youth Awards in Taguig City on September 2, 2019. File photo. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- A track icon considered to be the long jump queen of Philippine athletics will receive the Lifetime Achievement honor during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Awards Night on March 6 at the grand ballroom of the Diamond Hotel.

Elma Muros-Posadas will be recognized with the distinctive award by the country's oldest media organization in gratitude for the many honors she brought to the nation, and for helping sustain Philippine track and field's status as one of the powers in the Asian region.

The 55-year-old track queen joins an elite list of personalities that includes the likes of Efren 'Bata' Reyes, Carlos Loyzaga, Filomeno 'Boy' Codinera, Virgilio 'Baby' Dalupan, Ramon Fernandez, and Robert Jaworski who were among the past recipients of the award.

Married to national coach George 'Jojo' Posadas and mother to two children, Muros-Posadas was a product of Project Gintong Alay and made her indelible mark in long jump, where she would reign for the longest time as the best in the country and the Southeast Asian region.

She won a total of 15 gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games that also included stints in sprints, hurdles, and later on in heptathlon.

But the native of Magdiwang, Romblon was a force to reckon in the long jump, an event she dominated in the SEA Games for a decade by winning the gold six straight times from 1989 to 1999. She won her first gold in the biennial meet in 1983 in Singapore.

Muros-Posadas also competed and won medals in the Asian Games and the Asian Athletics Championships, respectively, including a bronze in long jump during the 1994 Hiroshima Asiad.

She was also twice an Olympian, representing the country in the 1984 (Los Angeles) and 1996 (Atlanta) Olympic Games, respectively.

Four times she competed in the World Athletics Championships and five times in the IAAF World Indoor Championships.

A two-time PSA Athlete of the Year recipient (1993 and 1995), Muros-Posadas retired from competing in 2001 shortly after winning the heptathlon gold in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.

Her life story was the inspiration behind the 2011 award-winning movie "Thelma" starring Maja Salvador, where the athletics great also appeared in the role of a track and field coach.