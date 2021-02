Vic Saludar wins vs Robert Paradero through split decision in Biñan Bubble, Olivetti Gym. He takes the WBA world minimumweight crown. | @ABSCBNNews — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) February 20, 2021

Vic Saludar bagged the World Boxing Association (WBA) minimumweight championship by outpointing countryman Robert Paradero at Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna Saturday.

Saludar, the former WBO minimumweight titlist, won via split decision.

Two of the judges saw it 115-113 and 116-112 for Saludar, while the other one had it 118-110 for Paradero.

It was the first world title fight that took place on Philippine soil since the pandemic broke out.

