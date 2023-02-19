UAAP: Jumamoy nets triple-double in NU's rout of UPIS

Reinhard Jumamoy puts up a jump shot in National University's game against UP Integrated School in the UAAP Season 85 boys basketball tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Reinhard Jumamoy logged his third triple-double of the UAAP Season 85 boys basketball tournament as titleholder Nazareth School of National University beat UP Integrated School, 83-71, to bolster its twice-to-beat bid in the Final Four Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Matching Mark Nonoy's effort in 2019 while playing for University of Santo Tomas, Jumamoy finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists as the second-running Bullpups improved to 9-2.

Although Jumamoy is happy with his latest feat, the graduating NSNU guard was not satisfied with the result as his team cannot afford any missteps in this crucial stage of the season.

"Sinabi ko kanina sa mga teammates ko after kumanta kami ng (school hymn), 12 points lang ang lamang natin, huwag tayong kampante kasi alam naman natin kung ano yung goal natin. Sabi ko sa kanila kailangan pa nating mag-trabaho," said Jumamoy, who also had four steals.

The Bullpups are determined, not only to secure the twice-to-beat advantage but also to clinch the best record after the elimination round.

"Ang sabi ko sa mga boys kanina, sa last four games, kailangan makuha namin para at least makuha namin yung top spot. Malaking advantage kasi kapag nakuha yung top spot na twice-to-beat," said NSNU coach Kevin de Castro.

"Tinitignan na namin. Worst case scenario, FEU ang kalaban namin. So challenge ko sa boys, one game at a time. Sana makuha namin ang last three games," he added.

Kurt Perciano led the Bullpups with 24 points and five rebounds.

Jonas Napalang and Daryl Valdeavilla had 20 and 15 points, respectively, as Kobe Demisana was held to season-lows of 11 points and four boards for the Junior Fighting Maroons, who dropped to 1-10.

Meanwhile, the Tiger Cubs gained headway in the race for the last Final Four berth.

Mark Llemit scored a lay-up in the final 0.2 seconds as UST completed a stirring fightback from 11 points down in the final 3:35 to nip De La Salle-Zobel, 81-80.

After Llemit's basket, the Tiger Cubs prematurely celebrated inside the court and were whistled for a technical foul for improper bench decorum, giving the Junior Archers a chance to send the game to overtime.

Kieffer Alas, however, missed the technical free throw, and UST, with a 5-6 record, gained a one-game cushion over De La Salle-Zobel (4-7).

It was a sorry loss for the Junior Archers, who were poised to avenge their 46-56 first round loss after leading 72-61 but crumbled in the endgame.

"Nagpapasalamat ako kay Coach Jinino [Manansala] at ibinigay ang last play para sa akin. Nagtiwala ako sa kanya na yung play na ibinibigay niya, sobrang effective talaga," said Llemit, who finished with 17 points, nine boards, three blocks and two assists.

Soysoy Zanoria shot 19 points, including the game-tying triple off a Regie Ayon assist that forced the game's last deadlock at 79-79, while JP Pangilinan also scored 17 points for the Tiger Cubs.

"Thankful ako at nakuha namin," said a relieved UST coach Jinino Manansala. "Sabi ko sa mga bata, hangga't hindi nagsi-zero (ang oras), laruin natin."

Justin San Agustin had 19 points and seven assists while Charles Dimaano (13), Junjun Melecio (13), and Waki Espina (11) scored in double digits for the Junior Archers.

Rhyle Melencio tallied his 11th double-double of the season with 11 points and 15 boards.

The Scores:

First Game

NSNU (83) -- Perciano 24, Jumamoy 18, Tagotongan 8, Solomon 8, Alfanta 7, Yusi 7, Demetria 4, Colonia 2, Herrera 2, Palanca 2, Timbang 1, Barraca 0, Usop 0, Napa 0, Mendoza 0.

UPIS (71) -- Napalang 20, Valdeavilla 15, Demisana 11, Raymundo 8, Melicor 7, Florentino 6, Villaverde 4.

Quarterscores: 25-14, 46-29, 64-45, 83-71

Second Game

UST (81) -- Zanoria 19, Llemit 17, Pangilinan 17, Jumao-as 15, Bucsit 8, Buenaflor 4, Esteban 1, Ayon 0, Manding 0, Suico 0, Tesocan 0.

DLSZ (80) -- San Agustin 19, Dimaano 15, Melecio 13, Melencio 11, Espina 11, Alas 9, Chang 2, Cruz 0, Dimaano 0, Dimalanta 0, Dionisio 0, John 0, Pabellano 0, Sta. Maria 0.

Quarterscores: 13-13, 37-31, 48-53, 81-80

