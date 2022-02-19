Adrian Wong shot 6-of-7 from the 3-point line as he helped Magnolia to a sixth-straight win at the expense of Phoenix Super LPG in the PBA Governors Cup on Saturday.

Import Mike Harris added a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds to seal the Hotshots' 103-83 blow out of the Fuel Masters.

Wong stepped up his game to make up for the absences of injured players Calvin Abueva and Rome Dela Rosa. The Hotshots led by as much as 25 points.

Wong, who led the Hotshots' breakaway in the third quarter, finished with a career-high 18 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Paul Lee also contributed 14 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals, while Mark Barroca scored 13 points to go with 7 assists.

Magnolia improved to 6-0 and stepped closer to a twice-to-beat bonus in the quarterfinals.

Phoenix, whose win streak ended a 2 games, fell to 4-3.

Matthew Wright had 18 points for the Fuel Masters. Import Dominique Sutton settled for 9 points.

The scores:

Magnolia 103 – Harris 20, Wong 18, Lee 14, Barroca 13, Escoto 9, Corpuz 8, Reavis 6, Sangalang 6, Ahanmisi 5, Jalalon 4, Brill 0, Dionisio 0.

Phoenix Super LPG 83 – Wright 18, Robles 15, Manganti 9, Sutton 9, Garcia 8, Demusis 8, Perkins 6, Melecio 5, Jazul 3, Chua 2, Pascual 0, Camacho 0, Rios 0.

Quarters: 21-20; 39-34; 75-54; 103-83.