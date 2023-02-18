PVL: Petro Gazz mows down Cignal in 3 sets

Action between Petro Gazz and Cignal in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Petro Gazz picked up its second straight win with a 3-set sweep of Cignal, 28-26, 25-18, 25-13, in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Saturday at Philsports Arena.

Remy Palma unloaded 15 points on 10 attacks, 4 blocks, and an ace while Grethcel Soltones backed her up with 14 points including 13 attacks.

Djanel Cheng had 19 excellent sets even as Cienne Cruz and Jellie Tempiatura tallied 14 excellent receptions and 11 excellent digs, respectively.

With the victory, the Angels followed up their win over Choco Mucho and hiked their record to 2-1.

“Well, morale booster para sa amin kasi sabi ko big teams 'yung mauuna namin eh. ‘Di ba nagsimula sa Creamline, Choco Mucho... so big teams. So sabi ko sa kanila, we have to get one game at a time and what I said to them is they did it before, they can do it again," said Petro Gazz coach Oliver Almadro.

"Kasi ‘di ba kalaban nila sa finals Cignal, so it’s them. Kumbaga ako taga-motivate lang ako at saka taga-guide."

Ces Molina paced Cignal with 11 markers, while Rachel Daquis added 9 markers.