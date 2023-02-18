POC president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- The head of the country's Olympic governing body will be feted in the Philippine Sportswriters Association's Annual Awards Night next month.

Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, the president of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), is the recipient of the Executive of the Year award from the country's oldest media organization.

He will receive the honor when the PSA holds its traditional gala night on March 6 at the grand ballroom of the Diamond Hotel.

Tolentino will be recognized for being the leading force in helping Philippine sports sustain the huge strides it gained back in 2021, when the country had its most successful Olympic campaign ever.

In 2022, Philippine sports continued to rise at the international stage, with Hidilyn Diaz winning three gold medals in the 88th IWF World Weightlifting Championships, while Alex Eala became the first Filipino player to bag a junior singles grand slam crown.

The Philippine women's national football team also clinched a berth in the FIFA Women's World Cup and won the AFF Women's Championship at home, while EJ Obiena became the world's No. 3 pole vaulter after a historic bronze medal finish in the World Athletics Championships.

Gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo also claimed three golds in the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships and a silver and bronze in the World Championships.

Other Filipino athletes who shone in 2022 include karateka Junna Tsukii, who bagged a gold medal in the World Games; boxer Carlo Paalam who won gold in the Asian Boxing Championships; the billiards team of Rubilen Amit, Carlo Biado, and Johann Chua that topped the World 10-Ball Teams Championships; and Meggie Ochoa and Kimberly Anne Custodio who also brought home mints from the Jiu-Jitsu World Championships.

Team Philippines also finished in fourth place in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam last year.

Also the current Mayor of Tagaytay City and president of the Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines (PhilCycling), Tolentino also received the award last year after spearheading the country's campaign in the Tokyo Olympics which saw Diaz win the Philippines' first ever gold medal.

Diaz will be recognized as the PSA Athlete of the Year for the second straight time during the formal event, while Eala will receive the President's Award.

Major Awards will be handed out to the likes of Obiena, Team Filipinas, Yulo, Ochoa, Paalam, Custodio, Tsukii, Amit Biado, and Chua.

The PSA Annual Awards Night is presented by the Philippine Sports Commission and Cignal TV, and ably backed up by the POC, Mayor Tolentino, MILO, Smart, MVP Sports Foundation, Rain or Shine, 1Pacman Rep. Mikee Romero, Philippine Basketball Association, OKBet, and ICTSI.

