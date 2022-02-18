Talk 'N Text went on a shooting spree Friday evening, crushing Barangay Ginebra, 119-92, in the PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

It was TNT's last game before shifting focus on duty with Gilas Pilipinas in the coming FIBA World Cup Asian qualifying first window.

The Tropang GIGA rattled in a total of 21 three-pointers against the Kings. who apparently surrendered the fight midway the fourth period.

Ryan Reyes nailed 8 of his 9 attempts from the three-point area to finish with 24 points.

Mikey Williams scored 22 markers, including 4 triples, while Kib Montalbo and Glenn Khobuntin added 3 treys each.

"We wish we could shoot like that every night but if it makes the game easier, but we know every game is not like tonight," said TNT coach Chot Reyes.

It was the Tropang GIGA's second straight win since beating San Miguel, 96-81, Wednesday.

Ginebra fell to 3-3, losing their last three games even as TNT climbed to 4-4.



