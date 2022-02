NLEX vented its ire on a hapless Blackwater side, 117-97, while arresting a 3-game slide in the PBA Governors Cup on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Road Warriors, led by KJ McDaniels, were more balanced in scoring, offsetting Shawn Glover's 39-point explosion for the Bossing.

They also took advantage of the Bossing's slow start, dealing Blackwater its 26th straight defeat since last year.

NLEX now sports a 5-3 record.

(More details to follow)