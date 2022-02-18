The Korean national basketball team was forced to disband their camp after a player tested positive for COVID-19 even as it prepares for the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers, to be hosted by the Philippines.

This added to the woes of team coach Jo Sang-hyeon as he struggles to complete his 16-man roster for the qualifiers.

Already out from the team are Ra Gun-ah (Ricardo Ratliffe), Moon Seonggon, Lee Seonghyun, Heo Hoon, Lee Woosuk, Kim Jongkyu who all contracted the virus.

The latest case, whose name was not disclosed, forced the team to break camp.

"It's not easy to make a 12-man entry then training or understanding the opponent's record. I do not know what the situation will be in the future, so I just hope that there will be no more confirmed cases,” said Jo in Jumpball. (LINK ON JUMPBALL https://www.jumpball.co.kr/news/newsview.php?ncode=1065590397964001)

The Korean team is scheduled to fly to the Philippines in four days, but the infections might affect that.

"Currently, three or four players are showing symptoms of corona, so we are considering the case where the minimum number of 10 players to participate in the tournament cannot be filled," said Jo.

Korea is slated to battle Gilas Pilipinas on February 24, New Zealand on February 25, and India on February 27.