Nexplay EVOS' AkoSiDogie. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- Nexplay EVOS on Thursday evening bid goodbye to one of its pillars, Setsuna "AkoSiDogie" Ignacio, after five years.

In a post on its Facebook page Friday, Nexplay looked back on AkoSiDogie's influence on the team's players and the gaming community, as one of the organization's co-owners.

"You inspired many people, encouraged them to overcome their fears, taught them valuable life lessons, and gave them a lot of opportunities not only in-game but also in real life," Nexplay said.

"Thank you for always being there for us, even when we were at our lowest, and thank you for taking care of all our players during their stay with you. We are grateful to have you here at Nexplay. We appreciate all your efforts, contributions, and hard work," they added.

After spending years working in Belgium, while streaming on the side, AkoSiDogie returned to Manila to pursue a career in gaming, and eventually became one of the biggest gaming content creators in the country.

Former and active Nexplay players alike have recognized his efforts to help them inside and outside the game.

Before his exit, AkoSiDogie was inducted into the MPL Hall of Legends, and suited up for one game under the in-game name "Batute" with Blacklist International.

AkoSiDogie will be suiting up for Barangay Ginebra, after being drafted as the top pick in the PBA Esports Bakbakan draft held last June 13.