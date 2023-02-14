Home  >  Sports

PVL: Cignal HD grabs breakthrough win at Akari's expense

Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 14 2023 06:07 PM

Cignal HD claimed its first win of the conference. PVL Media.
MANILA, Philippines -- The Cignal HD Spikers barged into the win column of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference after a sweep of the Akari Chargers, Tuesday at the Araneta Coliseum. 

The HD Spikers showed their poise in the first two frames before dominating the third en route to a 25-23, 25-20, 25-14 triumph. It's their maiden victory in the conference after a 0-2 start. 

Akari, for its part, fell to 0-3 in the All-Filipino. The Chargers have yet to win a set in the conference. 
 

