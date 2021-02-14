NBA warns Lakers' LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma over flops

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

The NBA, aiming to stop players from flopping to draw foul calls, publicly called out one of its biggest stars.

The league issued warnings Saturday to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James as well as his teammate Kyle Kuzma regarding their flops from the previous night's 115-105 victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.

James was battling for a second-quarter rebound with Memphis' Grayson Allen and Dillon Brooks when he fell to the floor despite minimal contact.

Grizzlies broadcast is fed up with LeBron’s flopping pic.twitter.com/f0dzTmnPBv — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 13, 2021

Kuzma went down in the fourth quarter in an attempt to get an offensive foul whistled against Brooks.

The NBA first warns players regarding flopping. If a player continues to flop, the league can issue fines that can rise to $30,000 or more for repeat offenders.

According to ESPN, only five players had been warned about flopping this season before James and Kuzma joined the list Saturday.