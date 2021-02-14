NBA G League: Jalen Green scores 21 in Ignite's 3rd straight win

Jonathan Kuminga #0 high-fives Jalen Green #4 of Team Ignite during the game on February 13, 2021 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida. Juan Ocampo, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Filipino-American guard Jalen Green put up 21 points to help Team Ignite secure a 113-105 triumph over the Raptors 905 in the NBA G League, Saturday (Sunday morning in Manila), at Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando.

Green played just 23 minutes and shot an efficient 7-of-12 from the field, while also adding three rebounds and three steals.

It was Team Ignite's third consecutive win in the G League's bubble season, putting them on top of the standings together with the Austin Spurs.

Daishen Nix was superb for Team Ignite, contributing 25 points on 8-of-15 shooting, along with eight rebounds and six assists. Jonathan Kuminga, a projected top five pick in the NBA Rookie Draft, continued his strong start to the season with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

The Raptors were within a point, 97-96, with five minutes left before Kuminga drove for a layup and Green drilled a triple to give Ignite some separation.

They nursed that slim lead all the way to the end, with Green converting an alley-oop dunk off a feed from veteran Jarrett Jack to give Ignite a 108-101 cushion with just a minute left to play.

Jack finished with five points, nine assists, and six rebounds.

Nik Stauskas led the Raptors with 23 points, while Gary Payton II added 15 points and 13 rebounds.