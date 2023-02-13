Home  >  Sports

UAAP boys volleyball: UST survives errors, sweeps Adamson

Posted at Feb 13 2023 07:42 PM

The UST Junior Tiger Spikers triumphed over Adamson in their first game of the UAAP Season 85 boys' volleyball tournament. UAAP Media.
MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas (UST) bucked an error-marred game to stop fellow contender Adamson University in three tight sets, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23, in their first game of the UAAP Season 85 boys' volleyball tournament on Monday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

After losing the 22-20 advantage on two attack miscues, Ron Poja eventually closed the match with an attack followed by a kill block for the victory. 

Still, UST head coach Clarence Esteban rued these errors for what could have been a better-controlled game from his squad.

"'Yung mga players ko kasi first time maglaro ng UAAP. In-instill ko pa rin sa kanila 'yung consistency ng team namin," the Junior Spikers' mentor admitted. "Talagang malayo pa. Siguro nga first-game jitters -- ayaw ko man sabihin 'yung ganon -- kaya ni-reremind ko lang sila lagi na araw-araw tayong nag-eensayo. 'Yung consistency 'yung kailangan namin, which is doon kami nagkaproblema.

"Imbes na kontrolado namin 'yung game, hindi kami makapag-set up. Uulitin lang namin sa players 'yung kailangan nilang gawin. Sinasabi ko lang sa kanila, stick lang tayo doon sa sistema," he added.

Fellow contenders Far Eastern University (FEU)-Diliman and University of the East (UE) also won their respective opening-day assignments to join UST on top, with defending champion Nazareth School of National University (NU) taking a bye for the day.

Title-holder NU will open its campaign for a third straight crown when it faces UE on Tuesday's afternoon session curtain-raiser at 12:30 p.m.

The Baby Tamaraws took advantage of Ateneo de Manila High School's reception problems to launch a 25-15, 25-16, 25-14 victory with setter Rhodson Du-ot doing the damage by orchestrating FEU's offense.

On the other hand, the Junior Warriors' playmakers also stepped up with Grade 9 student-athlete Ralph Andrei Mosuela leading the charge for the 25-13, 25-13, 25-11 victory over De La Salle-Zobel.

