PBA: Magnolia drops Ginebra with a blow out

Magnolia clobbered Barangay Ginebra with a 118-88 beating to pick up a second straight win in the PBA Governors' Cup on Sunday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Antonio Hester came away with 28 points, 18 rebounds, and 9 assists as the Hotshots led by as much as 31 points against the battle weary Gin Kings.

Mark Barroca added 21 points, while Calvin Abueva and Paul Lee added 18 markers each.

It was the Hotshots' second straight win since securing Hester as their replacement import.

They also snapped the Kings' streak to 3 games.

(More details to follow.)

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.