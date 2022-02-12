Pacquiao commends PH women's football team for World Cup feat

Sen. Manny Pacquiao with the Philippine national women's football team members Olivia McDaniel and Chandler McDaniel. Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News

Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao has personally congratulated members of the Philippine women's football team who qualified for the 2023 World Cup.

Pacquiao, an 8-division world boxing champion, received a courtesy visit from Olivia and Chandler McDaniel before they flew back to the US.

The sisters were among the key members of the Malditas team who reached the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup and earned qualification in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

"Congratulations to each and every member of our women's football team. Napakasaya ko sa achievement ninyo. Who would ever think mag qualify ang women's national football team sa 2023 World Cup. Unbelievable!" said Pacquiao.

The sisters thanked Pacquiao and vowed to train harder to make the Philippines proud.

"Kayo ay heroes ng bansa natin! And I am sure, you will be an inspiration to a lot of Filipinos. Thank you for the honor you have brought to our country at sana gayahin kayo ng maraming kabataan," he said. - Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News