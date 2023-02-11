MANILA - M3 World Championship most valuable player Kiel "Oheb" Soriano banners the Mobile Legends; Bang Bang Development League Roster of Blacklist International, Blacklist Academy.

The 18 year old gold laner will be the captain of Blacklist Academy, joining the SEA Games gold medalist trio of Lee Howard “Owl” Gonzales, Russel Aaron “Eyon” Usi, Dominic "Dominic" Soto, among other youngsters in roster.

Oheb was crowned the MVP of the M3 World Championships in Singapore, and was part of Blacklist International's core lineup from MPL Season 7, right until their bridesmaid finish in the M4 World Championships in Jakarta.

Eyon, Dominic, and Owl were included in national team Sibol's roster for the 2022 Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, where they joined Blacklist's world championship core in Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, Salic "Hadji" Imam, and Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna.

SIbol won gold in the biennial tilt, when they beat Indonesia, 3-2 for the country's second straight gold medal.

Joining them are Steve, Rindo, and head coach Lembot.

Meanwhile, MPL Season 9 starting jungler Kent Xavier "Kevier" Lopez will be participating in MDL Season 2, as he focuses on his studies.

MDL will kick off on Feb. 15.