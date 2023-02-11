UFC featherweight champion, Australian mixed martial artist Alexander Volkanovski, arrives at a media event at Observatory Hill Park in Sydney, Australia, 17 December 2019. File photo. Dan Himbrechts, EPA-EFE.

PERTH, Australia -- Alexander Volkanovski has vowed "I ain't scared" as he prepares to step up a level and collide with Islam Makhachev in a blockbuster champion-v-champion UFC 284 bout in Perth on Sunday.

The Australian featherweight (145 pounds) title holder has moved up a division to challenge the Russian lightweight (155 pounds) kingpin, and in front of 15,000 home fans he fancies his chances.

"I ain't scared of a challenge, I know I can rise to the occasion," said the 34-year-old, who is on a 22-fight win streak that has cemented his standing as the top pound-for-pound talent in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

"I know it's going to make me better and that's what people remember. He'll sit there and say I'm crazy for stepping up and all that, I think that's weak looking at it that way.

"I think you should challenge yourself. You should put yourself in these positions. Don't look at what might happen if things go wrong. Let's look at what happens if things go right."

Volkanovski, a former boxer and rugby league player, is attempting to become only the fifth two-weight mixed martial arts champion. He weighed in at 154.5 pounds on Saturday.

Makhachev, the number-two ranked pound-for-pound fighter, came in at exactly 155 pounds for his first title defence since dethroning Brazil's Charles Oliveira via a second-round submission at Abu Dhabi in October.

But he needed to strip down to make the weight.

The 31-year-old, unbeaten in his last 11 fights, is adamant he will be a comfortable winner, claiming the Australian will be out of his league in a higher division.

"Because I am the champion and this is 155 (pounds), this is not his area," he told reporters. "This is other power, other division, I'm going to beat him easy."

"Of course I respect him," he added. "He's (number one), pound for pound, but many people say Islam is the best fighter in the world right now, and Sunday I'm going to show you why the people think this."

Volkanovski's move to lightweight will see a new interim champion at 145 pounds, with contenders Yair Rodriguez of Mexico and American Josh Emmett competing in the co-main event.

The winner will battle Volkanovski at a later date to unify the featherweight crown.

© Agence France-Presse