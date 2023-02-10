Barangay Ginebra outplayed NorthPort, 115-100, to stay undefeated in the PBA Governors' Cup on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Jamie Malonzo and Nard Pinto stepped up big time to offset the absence of Japeth Aguilar and Christian Standhardinger as they held off the Batang Pier.

Malonzo scored 28 points while Pinto added 18.

Justin Brownlee also played a big role in the Kings' third straight victory with triple double outputs of 22 markers, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists.

"We're looking to win game early... we're obviously gonna wear down and wins are really important for us," said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

"We still have LA (Tenorio) in very limited minutes, no Christian, no Japeth. Scottie's banged up but he finds a way to play through it."

Cone also gave props to Malonzo for being productive in the offensive front despite manning the defense against imports.

"We've asked Jamie to be out lead import-stopper. All those stuff you see on the floor despite the fact he has to go out there and give 100 percent commitment to guard imports all the time. That's not easy," he said.

NorthPort's Kevin Murphy had 38 points, while the comebacking Robert Bolick had 30 markers of his own.

