Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA -- Echo Philippines will keep its M4 World Championship-winning lineup as it tries to secure its first local title under the Echo franchise., the squad announced Thursday evening.

Two-time world champion Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, captain Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, young duo Sanford "SanFord" Vinuya and Alston "Sanji" Pabico along with world championship MVP Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales will be joined by long-time Echo streamer Jian.

"Para sa 'kin andun na 'yung pressure kasi po nag-world champ kami. So babalik na lang kami sa goal namin sa sarili namin as a team and doon na kami magfo-focus," BennyQT said during the MPL media day.

Most of their veterans such as Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz, and Jankurt "KurTzy" Matira, along with ex-Nexplay EVOS player James "Jeymz" Gloria will be playing for Echo's D-league team Echo Proud.

After placing second in MPL Season 10, Echo found itself bouncing back at the bigger stage, the M4 World Championships where it swept Blacklist International, 4-0, in Jakarta, Indonesia for the world title.

Echo is the first MPL runner-up to snag the world title, with EVOS Legends, Bren Esports, and Blacklist International coming up as local champs in Indonesia and the Philippines, respectively.

Aside from Echo, Onic Philippines and Bren Esports have also kept most of their core Season 10 players intact.

Onic Philippines' captain Rapidoot will go to the development league so he could balance esports and studies, while Bren Esports will be bringing back David Charles "FlapTzy" Canon into its fold.