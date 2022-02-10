Two-time SEA Games medalist Johanna Uy passes away

MANILA, Philippines -- Johanna "Jowi" Uy, who won two silver medals in underwater hockey in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, has passed away. She was 41.

The Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Underwater Hockey Confederation confirmed the sad development on Thursday.

Uy was part of the Philippine women's team that won silver in the women's 4x3 and women's 6x6 events of underwater hockey in the 30th SEA Games at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite.

"We will always miss you, Jowi," the federation wrote on its Facebook page.

It was reported that Uy and her mother, 67-year-old Helen, perished in a fire in their home in Quezon City on Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 4:00 a.m., reaching the first alarm. Uy and her mother were unable to leave their rooms on the second floor of the three-storey house.

Condolences poured in for Uy on the PSC's Facebook page, with Philippine para-swimmer Ernie Gawilan among those who expressed their sadness.

"Mabait pa naman yan pag nag training sila sa Ultra dati," said the Paralympian. "Condolence sa family."

