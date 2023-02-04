MANILA - Long-time Blacklist International player Mark Jayson "Eson" Gerardo will be taking a break in MPL Season 11, the team announced Saturday evening.

Eson, who first suited up in MPL Season 1, started his career with Digital Devils Pro, where he played alongside fellow veteran Kyle "Phewww" Arcangel.

After that, he played for Cignal Ultra for 2 seasons, before hopping into Blacklist International in MPL Season 6, where he played with Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol.

He was part of the starting roster in MPL Season 7, when Blacklist International first won a local title in 2021, and the bridesmaid finish in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup.

He again started for Blacklist in MPL Season 9 as a roamer when Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario and Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna decided to sit out the season.



