WATCH: LeBron breaks NBA scoring record

Fans take photos as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (C) throws chalk dust up in the air before the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 07 February 2023. Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE.

LeBron James became the all-time leading scorer in NBA history on Tuesday, during the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder [Wednesday in Manila].

The "King" knocked down a mid-range jumper with 10 seconds to go in the third period to reach 36 points and surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's scoring king.

The game was stopped for a brief ceremony with Abdul-Jabbar and NBA commissioner Adam Silver honoring James for the latest milestone of his career.

The Lakers are trailing the Thunder, 113-106, in the fourth quarter as of posting.

