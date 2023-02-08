WATCH: LeBron breaks NBA scoring record

LeBron James became the all-time leading scorer in NBA history on Tuesday, during the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder [Wednesday in Manila].
The "King" knocked down a mid-range jumper with 10 seconds to go in the third period to reach 36 points and surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's scoring king.
The game was stopped for a brief ceremony with Abdul-Jabbar and NBA commissioner Adam Silver honoring James for the latest milestone of his career.
The Lakers are trailing the Thunder, 113-106, in the fourth quarter as of posting.