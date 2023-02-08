PBA: Ginebra's Aguilar takes lead in All-Star voting

Barangay Ginebra center Japeth Aguilar has emerged as the top vote-getter for the PBA All-Star Game. PBA Images

ROS rookie Mamuyac barges into Top 10

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar is now the top vote-getter for the 2023 PBA All-Star Game, the league announced on Wednesday.

Aguilar dislodged San Miguel center June Mar Fajardo from the top spot after receiving a total of 190,273 votes as of February 7.

Ginebra point guard Scottie Thompson is still in second place with 186,187 votes, while Fajardo dipped to the third spot with 183,903.

As it stands, Aguilar and Thompson will serve as the captains of the All-Star teams for the game that takes place on March 12 in Passi City, Iloilo.

The biggest turnaround came from Rain or Shine rookie Gian Mamuyac, who is now in sixth place with 170,359 votes after the second wave of ballots cast by fans were assessed.

The rookie out of the Ateneo de Manila University men's basketball program was not in the Top 24 during the initial tally of votes last week.

Ginebra's Jamie Malonzo and Calvin Abueva of Magnolia kept their respective slots at fourth and fifth with 174,112 and 172,383 votes, respectively.

Two-time MVP James Yap of Rain or Shine is now at No. 7 with 170,313 votes, followed by Christian Standhardinger of Ginebra (169,718), CJ Perez of San Miguel (169,036), and LA Tenorio of Ginebra (166,317).

Fans can vote online and on-site until February 15. The All-Star weekend is set from March 9-12.

Fans' choices for the two coaching slots remain in favor of veterans Tim Cone (224,430) and Yeng Guiao (208,429). PBA rookie coach Aldin Ayo is still at No. 3 with 142,155, while Magnolia's Chito Victolero has overtaken Norman Black of Meralco at No. 4 with 129,590.

The rest of the players who made it to the Top 24 list were Stanley Pringle (163,595), Paul Lee (156,482), Jayson Castro (155,800), Terrence Romeo (155,651), Robert Bolick (150,241), Mark Barroca (147,995), Jeremiah Gray (146,966), Marcio Lassiter (145,335), Roger Pogoy (145,274), Arvin Tolentino (144,439), Chris Newsome (144,422), Mikey Williams (142,810), Kevin Alas (137,626), and Gabe Norwood (137,445).

Rain or Shine rookie Gian Mamuyac has barged into the top 10 of All-Star voting. PBA Images

Mamuyac also leads the fans' choices for the Rookie/Sophomores-Juniors game with a separate vote of 205,616.

The duo of Malonzo (194,340) and Gray (179,800) occupy the next two spots followed by Tolentino (171,840), and Calvin Oftana (171,840).

Others who are in the Top 20 list include Shaun Ildefonso (170,635), Justin Arana (166,968), Aaron Black (166,539), Tyler Tio (165,989), Mikey Williams (165,778), Jerrick Ahanmisi (162,471), Brandon Rosser (152,100), Jerrick Balanza (151,865), RK Ilagan (151,145), Allyn Bulanadi (150,521), Isaac Go (148,919), Mike Nieto (146,878), Matt Nieto (146,583), Joshua Munzon (146,286), and Anton Asistio (146,058).