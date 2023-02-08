MANILA -- The KDA machine will be resting his gears.



Salic “Hadji” Imam of Blacklist International will be sitting out MPL Season 11, the team announced.

Blacklist acquired Hadji from Smart Omega, who adjusted from jungler to the midlane role.

In his Blacklist debut in MPL Season 8, Hadji earned the Season MVP nod, showing his versatile chops as a roamer and a midlaner.

Hadji is part of the Blacklist lineup which notched the M3 World Championships in Singapore, and the bridesmaid finish in the M4 World Championships.

He was also part of the Sibol roster which won gold in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Blacklist recently announced that Mark Jayson “Eson” Gerardo and head coach Kristoffer “Bon Chan” Ricaplaza will be sitting out MPL Season 11, which starts February 17.