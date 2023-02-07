San Miguel's CJ Perez is PBA Player of the Week

CJ Perez. PBA Images/ File photo

MANILA -- CJ Perez played a big role in all of San Miguel Beer's three successive victories the past few games.

He averaged 17.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while attending the weekly practice of the national team for the coming sixth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

This is why he was named as the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period Feb. 1-5.

The top overall pick in the 2018 PBA Draft put up 14 points, six rebounds, and 5 assists in the Beermen's 105-86 win over Blackwater.

Perez flirted with a near triple-double with 20 markers, 11 boards, and 6 dimes on top of a steal and a block as the Beermen blew off Terrafirma, 122-102.

He also scored 17 points on top of 6 rebounds, and 3 assists as San Miguel fended of Magnolia, 100-98.

Perez beat out NLEX's Anthony Semerad and Barangay Ginebra's Nards Pinto for the weekly honor being handed out by print and online media regularly covering the PBA beat.

