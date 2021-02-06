CSB star Clement Leutcheu passes away at 25

Clement Leutcheu passed away at the age of 25. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Former College of Saint Benilde Blazers cager Clement Leutcheu has died at the age of 25, the team announced on its Facebook page.

"It is with great sorrow that we are announcing the demise of Clement Leutcheu who passed away this morning,” it said in a post.

According to The Benildean, the school’s news organ, the Cameroonian passed away Saturday because of cardiac arrest.

The 6’7” Cameroonian cager played for the NCAA from Season 92 (2016-2017) up until 2019, the last year foreign athletes were permitted to play in the league, averaging 6.8 points a game.

Leutcheu was one of 4 foreigners who played for the league before the NCAA imposed a ban on non-Filipinos.

On Instagram, CSB head coach Tyler Tang mourned the death of Leutcheu.

“What a sad day. We will miss you my friend,” he said, tagging Leutcheu’s Instagram account.

“May your soul rest in peace,” he added.

