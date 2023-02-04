PBA: Simmons scores 38 to cap NLEX stint with win

Jonathon Simmons kept his promise by keeping NLEX unbeaten via a 98-94 win over Phoenix Super LPG on Saturday in the PBA Governors' Cup.

Simmons, who will head back to the Chinese Basketball League, scored 38 points on top of his 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in his farewell game with the Road Warriors.

Anthony Semerad had a perfect 4-of-4 shooting from the perimeter to finish with 16 points, while Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser added 14 points.

With the victory, NLEX duplicated its best start in the league with a 4-0 record.

The Fuel Masters came back fighting in the final period, but Simmons scored 9 points to hold off Phoenix.

Du’Vaughn Maxwell had another double-double output of 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Fuel Masters, while Jason Perkins came up with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Box Scores

NLEX 98 – Simmons 38, Semerad 16, Ganuelas-Rosser 14, Trollano 11, Alas 9, Rosales 4, Anthony 3, Pascual 2, Nieto 1.

Phoenix Super LPG 94 – Maxwell 25, Perkins 17, Jazul 13, Tio 11, Manganti 8, Muyang 6, Soyud 4, Lalata 4, Garcia 4, Lojera 2, Adamos 0, Alejandro 0, Serrano 0, Camacho 0.

