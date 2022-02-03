Kobe Bryant shakes hands with NBA Commissioner David Stern after Bryant was named MVP — his 4th — in the 2011 NBA All-Star Game at Staples Center on February 20, 2011 in Los Angeles. Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images/AFP/file

A newly designed NBA All-Star Game debut of The Kobe Bryant Trophy will be awarded to the All-Star Game MVP after the 2022 game in Cleveland.

The February 20 event will include multiple "reimagined" awards in a nod to the league's 75th season.

Commissioner Adam Silver introduced The Kobe Bryant Trophy prior to the 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago, shortly after Bryant's death in a helicopter crash that also killed his daughter, Gianna, and 7 other people. Bryant, an 18-time All-Star, won a record-tying 4 Kia All-Star Game MVP awards.

The new Kobe Bryant Trophy awarded to the Kia NBA All-Star MVP further celebrates its namesake, with intricate details holding dual meanings, both for NBA All-Star and Bryant’s legendary career, which include the following: pic.twitter.com/kOXXywo8yX — NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2022

"The new Kobe Bryant Trophy further celebrates its namesake, with intricate details holding dual meanings, both for NBA All-Star and Bryant's legendary career," the NBA said Thursday in a statement.

Designed in partnership with artist Victor Solomon, the award is created with Bryant's accomplishments in mind. Bryant spent his entire career (1996-2016) with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"For the past few years, the NBA and I have proudly and tirelessly worked to reconsider what a trophy is, has been and could be," Solomon said.

"Redesigning the All-Star trophies gave us a special opportunity to create event awards worthy of the energy and excitement the moment creates, while introducing the full collection's visual, aesthetic language.

The occasion also gave us the privilege and responsibility to develop an entirely new silhouette worthy of being named ‘The Kobe Bryant Trophy' for the Kia NBA All-Star MVP for which, in the spirit of its namesake, we threw out all conventions and challenged ourselves to reorient how we thought about ‘the game.'"

Unique and intentional features recognize Bryant's on-court accomplishments, including: